The Shareholder of New Age Metals (Other OTC: NMTLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Shareholder of New Age Metals (NMTLF – Research Report), Eric Steven Sprott, bought shares of NMTLF for $1M.

Following this transaction Eric Steven Sprott’s holding in the company was increased by 45% to a total of $2.81 million. In addition to Eric Steven Sprott, one other NMTLF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, New Age Metals has an average volume of 238.18K.

New Age Metals, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company engages in the process of acquiring, exploring and developing platinum group metals (PGM), precious and base metals mineral properties and green metals lithium. It holds in the projects River Valley PGM, Genesis PGM, Lithium One and Lithium Two. New Age Metals founded on May 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.