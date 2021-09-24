The Shareholder of Mountain Province Diamonds (Other OTC: MPVDF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Shareholder of Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVDF – Research Report), Dermot Fachtna Desmond, bought shares of MPVDF for $880K.

This recent transaction increases Dermot Fachtna Desmond’s holding in the company by 2% to a total of $39.25 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Mountain Province Diamonds’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $75.15 million and quarterly net profit of $22.47 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $34.02 million and had a GAAP net loss of $26.76 million. MPVDF’s market cap is $73.08 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company has a one-year high of $0.64 and a one-year low of $0.25.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc is engaged in the discovery and development of diamond properties in Canada’s Northwest Territories. The company holds interests in Gahcho Kue Diamond Mine in Canada’s Northwest Territories as a joint venture partner with De Beers Canada. Its other projects include the Kennady North which covers a portion of the southeastern Slave Geological Province, an Archean terrain.