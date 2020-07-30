The Shareholder of Lift & Co (Other OTC: LFCOF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Shareholder of Lift & Co (LFCOF – Research Report), Tyler Sookochoff, sold shares of LFCOF for $9,997.

Based on Lift & Co’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $926.4K and GAAP net loss of -$1,574,576. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $835.1K and had a GAAP net loss of $71.68K. Currently, Lift & Co has an average volume of 1,000.

Lift & Co Corp operates as a cannabis media and technology company. The company offers a platform through which it provides events, industry publications, medical cannabis products patient reviews, and information. Its generates revenue from the company’s events marketing business.