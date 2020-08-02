The Shareholder of Group Eleven Resources (Other OTC: GRLVF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Shareholder of Group Eleven Resources (GRLVF – Research Report), Michael Gentile, bought shares of GRLVF for $600K.

Following this transaction Michael Gentile’s holding in the company was increased by 3769% to a total of $595.4K. In addition to Michael Gentile, 3 other GRLVF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $24.23K worth of GRLVF shares and purchased $1.65M worth of GRLVF shares.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Group Eleven Resources Corp is a Canada-based mining company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of exploration of mineral properties situated in Ireland. The company’s project consists of Ballinalack, Tralee, Carrickittle and PG West, Stonepark, Ferbane and Kilkenny, and Silvermines.