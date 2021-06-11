The Shareholder of GoldSpot Discoveries (Other OTC: SPOFF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Shareholder of GoldSpot Discoveries (SPOFF – Research Report), Eric Steven Sprott, bought shares of SPOFF for $279.2K.

In addition to Eric Steven Sprott, 4 other SPOFF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Over the last month, Eric Steven Sprott has reported another 3 Buy trades on SPOFF for a total of $3.71M.

Based on GoldSpot Discoveries’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.8 million and quarterly net profit of $5.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $950.1K and had a net profit of $59.44K. Currently, GoldSpot Discoveries has an average volume of 42.05K. SPOFF’s market cap is $85.87 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.30.

The insider sentiment on GoldSpot Discoveries has been positive according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp is a technology company. The company is engaged in machine learning to reduce capital risk while working to increase efficiencies and success rates in resource exploration and investment. The Company has developed a monetization strategy into multiple verticals of the mining and investment industry, including service offerings, staking and royalty acquisition, and the development of its own artificial intelligence-driven trading platform.