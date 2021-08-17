The Shareholder of Facedrive Inc (Other OTC: FDVRF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Shareholder of Facedrive Inc (FDVRF – Research Report), Imran Ali Khan, sold shares of FDVRF for $489.7K.

Over the last month, Imran Ali Khan has reported another 3 Sell trades on FDVRF for a total of $2M.

Based on Facedrive Inc’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.26 million and GAAP net loss of -$5,878,405. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $387.9K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $47.50 and a one-year low of $5.50. Currently, Facedrive Inc has an average volume of 11.68K.

Facedrive Inc, formerly High Mountain Capital Corp is a ridesharing company that operates in the technology sector. Its customers can request rides in electric, hybrid and gas-powered vehicles through the Facedrive App, to offer a transportation network that was first and foremost socially responsible and CO2 emissions neutral.