The Shareholder of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ: EPIX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Shareholder of ESSA Pharma (EPIX – Research Report), BIOTECH GROWTH N V, bought shares of EPIX for $2.22M.

Following this transaction BIOTECH GROWTH N V’s holding in the company was increased by 5.25% to a total of $40.13 million. This is V’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on RDUS back in November 2019

The company has a one-year high of $36.00 and a one-year low of $5.40.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.50, reflecting a -72.1% downside. Starting in November 2020, EPIX received 15 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Bloom Burton and Oppenheimer, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

ESSA Pharma, Inc. engages in the development of small molecule drugs for prostate cancer. It focuses on producing drugs which selectively block the amino-terminal domain (NTD) of the androgen receptor (AR), potentially overcoming the known AR-dependent resistance mechanisms of castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), and providing CRPC patients with the potential for increased progression-free and overall survival. The company was founded by Marianne D. Sadar and Raymond J. Andersen on January 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.