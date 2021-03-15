The Shareholder of ePlay Digital (Other OTC: EPYFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Shareholder of ePlay Digital (EPYFF – Research Report), Sheldon Inwentash, bought shares of EPYFF for $2,127.

This is Inwentash’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on AUXIF back in December 2020

Currently, ePlay Digital has an average volume of 26.65K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $15K worth of EPYFF shares and purchased $2,127 worth of EPYFF shares.

ePlay Digital, Inc. engages in the development and publishing of mobile games specializing in sports, e-sports, and entertainment augmented reality titles. Through its subsidiary, it offers a social game engine and content marketing platform to engage audiences. The company was founded on September 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.