The Shareholder of Entree Gold (Other OTC: ERLFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Shareholder of Entree Gold (ERLFF – Research Report), Rio Tinto Plc, bought shares of ERLFF for $694.5K.

In addition to Rio Tinto Plc, 8 other ERLFF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Rio Tinto Plc’s holding in the company was increased by 5% to a total of $10.55 million.

Currently, Entree Gold has an average volume of 127.45K. The company has a one-year high of $0.40 and a one-year low of $0.05.

The insider sentiment on Entree Gold has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. It explores for gold and copper metals. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.