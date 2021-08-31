The Shareholder of Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (Other OTC: EGMLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Shareholder of Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (EGMLF – Research Report), James Frances Gerard Callaghan, bought shares of EGMLF for $35K.

Following this transaction James Frances Gerard Callaghan’s holding in the company was increased by 11% to a total of $299K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. has an average volume of .

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Engineer Gold Mines Ltd is a gold exploration company. The firm is engaged in exploring and developing Engineer gold mine property situated in British Colombia.