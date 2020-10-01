The Shareholder of Elementos (Other OTC: ELTLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Shareholder of Elementos (ELTLF – Research Report), Mark Wellings, bought shares of ELTLF for $2M.

This recent transaction increases Mark Wellings’ holding in the company by 9% to a total of $4.37 million.

Elementos Ltd is engaged in exploration and development of tin mining projects in Australia. The projects of the company include temengor tin project, Cleveland project, and Oropesa tin project.