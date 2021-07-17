The Shareholder of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ: DRTT) is Buying Shares

Today, the Shareholder of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT – Research Report), Shaun Noll, bought shares of DRTT for $257.5K.

In addition to Shaun Noll, 5 other DRTT executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following Shaun Noll’s last DRTT Buy transaction on March 01, 2021, the stock climbed by 2.1%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, DIRTT Environmental Solutions has an average volume of 78.43K. The company has a one-year high of $4.68 and a one-year low of $1.00.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $605.8K worth of DRTT shares and purchased $15.4M worth of DRTT shares. The insider sentiment on DIRTT Environmental Solutions has been negative according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.