The Shareholder of Corsa Coal (Other OTC: CRSXF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Shareholder of Corsa Coal (CRSXF – Research Report), Sev.en Energy AG, sold shares of CRSXF for $17.45K.

Over the last month, Sev.en Energy AG has reported another 7 Sell trades on CRSXF for a total of $127.7K.

Currently, Corsa Coal has an average volume of .

The insider sentiment on Corsa Coal has been negative according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Corsa Coal Corp. engages in mining, processing, and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Appalachia Division (NAPP), Central Appalachia Division (CAPP), and Corporate. The NAPP segment is comprised of metallurgical and thermal coal operations along the Northern Appalachia coal belt. The CAPP segment represents the thermal, industrial, and metallurgical coal operations from the mines of Central Appalachia coal region. The Corporate segment supports and manages the firm’s mining investments. The company was founded on June 14, 2007 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.