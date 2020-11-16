The Shareholder of Cominar Real Estate Investment (Other OTC: CMLEF) is Selling Shares

On November 13, the Shareholder of Cominar Real Estate Investment (CMLEF – Research Report), Sime Armoyan, sold shares of CMLEF for $3.06M.

Following Sime Armoyan’s last CMLEF Sell transaction on November 06, 2020, the stock climbed by 8.1%.

The company has a one-year high of $11.48 and a one-year low of $5.14. Currently, Cominar Real Estate Investment has an average volume of .

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $6.90, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.06M worth of CMLEF shares and purchased $13.08M worth of CMLEF shares. The insider sentiment on Cominar Real Estate Investment has been positive according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sime Armoyan's trades have generated a 8.4% average return based on past transactions.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Mixed-Use Properties, and Cominar’s Proportionate Share. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire in 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.