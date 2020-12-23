The Shareholder of Cominar Real Estate Investment (Other OTC: CMLEF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Shareholder of Cominar Real Estate Investment (CMLEF – Research Report), Sime Armoyan, bought shares of CMLEF for $1.05M.

This is Armoyan’s first Buy trade following 6 Sell transactions. Over the last month, Sime Armoyan has reported another 4 Buy trades on CMLEF for a total of $1.19M.

The company has a one-year high of $11.48 and a one-year low of $5.14. CMLEF’s market cap is $1.18 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.90. Currently, Cominar Real Estate Investment has an average volume of .

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $6.88, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.19M worth of CMLEF shares and purchased $1.05M worth of CMLEF shares. The insider sentiment on Cominar Real Estate Investment has been neutral according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Mixed-Use Properties, and Cominar’s Proportionate Share. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire in 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.