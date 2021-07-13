The Shareholder of Claren Energy (Other OTC: CNENF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Shareholder of Claren Energy (CNENF – Research Report), Carlo Civelli, sold shares of CNENF for $125K.

This is Civelli’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions.

CNENF’s market cap is $7.88 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -89.70. Currently, Claren Energy has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $0.49 and a one-year low of $0.05.

Claren Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of petroleum and natural gas properties. It projects include Bobocu Licence and Australian PELs. The company was founded on May 30, 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.