The Shareholder of City View Green Holdings (Other OTC: CVGRF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Shareholder of City View Green Holdings (CVGRF – Research Report), Quinsam Capital Corporation, bought shares of CVGRF for $100K.

Following this transaction Quinsam Capital Corporation’s holding in the company was increased by 4% to a total of $2.41 million. This is Corporation’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on TSE:VHI back in June 2018

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $93.92K worth of CVGRF shares and purchased $216K worth of CVGRF shares. The insider sentiment on City View Green Holdings has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

City View Green Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company. The company intends to produce medicinal products and recreational cannabis products for the Adult-Use market. Its facility is located in Brantford Ontario which offers cultivation and extraction space.