The Shareholder of Centamin (Other OTC: CELTF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Shareholder of Centamin (CELTF – Research Report), Van Eck Associates Corporation, sold shares of CELTF for $9.31M.

Currently, Centamin has an average volume of 300. CELTF’s market cap is $1.53 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.90. The company has a one-year high of $1.86 and a one-year low of $1.23.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.60, reflecting a -16.9% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $9.32M worth of CELTF shares and purchased $36.97K worth of CELTF shares. The insider sentiment on Centamin has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.