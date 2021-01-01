The Shareholder of Canadian Railway (NYSE: CNI) is Selling Shares

Today, the Shareholder of Canadian Railway (CNI – Research Report), William Henry Gates, sold shares of CNI for $11.28M.

The company has a one-year high of $112.97 and a one-year low of $65.13. Currently, Canadian Railway has an average volume of 559.27K. CNI’s market cap is $77.35 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 30.20.

Based on 16 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $115.92, reflecting a -5.5% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $16.22M worth of CNI shares and purchased $65.52K worth of CNI shares. The insider sentiment on Canadian Railway has been negative according to 62 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Canadian National Railway Co. engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development, and maps and network. The firm offers their services in automotive; coal; fertilizer; food and beverages; forest products; dimensional loads; grain; metals and minerals; and petroleum and chemicals industries. The company was founded on June 6, 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.