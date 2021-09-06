The Shareholder of Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) is Selling Shares

Today, the Shareholder of Canadian National Railway (CNI – Research Report), William Henry Gates, sold shares of CNI for $119.7M.

Based on Canadian National Railway’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.6 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.03 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.21 billion and had a net profit of $545 million. The company has a one-year high of $128.41 and a one-year low of $98.69. CNI’s market cap is $90.19 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 27.90.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $118.42, reflecting a 4.9% upside.

Founded in 1919, Canadian National Railway Co. is a Canada-based company which is engaged in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development, and maps and network. The company offers its services in industries including automotive; coal; fertilizer; food and beverages; forest products; dimensional loads; grain; metals and minerals; and petroleum and chemicals.