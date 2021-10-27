The Shareholder of Braingrid (Other OTC: BGRDF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Shareholder of Braingrid (BGRDF – Research Report), European High Growth Opportunities Securitization, sold shares of BGRDF for $50.3K.

BGRDF’s market cap is $839.3K and the company has a P/E ratio of -4.40. Currently, Braingrid has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $1.07 and a one-year low of $0.08.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $50.3K worth of BGRDF shares and purchased $4.69M worth of BGRDF shares.

Braingrid Ltd is a technology company focused on the precision agriculture industry. It provides quick-to-install sensor platform for cannabis cultivators.