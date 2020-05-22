The Shareholder of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Shareholder of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH – Research Report), Chin Kyu Huh, sold shares of AUPH for $1.03M.

The company has a one-year high of $21.93 and a one-year low of $3.52. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.52.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.40, reflecting a -33.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has been negative according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases particularly lupus nephritis. The company was founded by Robert Foster, Richard Glickman and Michael Martin on June 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.