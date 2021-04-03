The Shareholder of Amerigo Resources (Other OTC: ARREF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Shareholder of Amerigo Resources (ARREF – Research Report), Ross J Beaty., sold shares of ARREF for $749.7K.

In addition to Ross J Beaty., one other ARREF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Amerigo Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $64.96 million and quarterly net profit of $8.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $49.55 million and had a net profit of $633K. Currently, Amerigo Resources has an average volume of 97.75K. ARREF’s market cap is $133 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.80.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.