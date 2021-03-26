The Shareholder of Altus Strategies PLC (Other OTC: ALTUF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Shareholder of Altus Strategies PLC (ALTUF – Research Report), La Mancha Holding S.A.R.L., bought shares of ALTUF for $4.73M.

Following this transaction La Mancha Holding S.A.R.L.’s holding in the company was increased by 15% to a total of $30.33 million. In addition to La Mancha Holding S.A.R.L., 5 other ALTUF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Altus Strategies PLC’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $79.31K and GAAP net loss of -$891,023. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $75 and had a GAAP net loss of $543.2K. The company has a one-year high of $21.22 and a one-year low of $0.35. Currently, Altus Strategies PLC has an average volume of .

Altus Strategies PLC is a United Kingdom-based mineral exploration company primarily engaged in the development of mineral exploration projects in various countries in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as tin deposits. It operates as a project generator, focusing on a portfolio of assets diversified by commodity and jurisdiction. It has a portfolio of projects in Cameroon, Ethiopia, Liberia, and Morocco.