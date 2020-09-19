The Shareholder of Affinity Metals (Other OTC: ARIZF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Shareholder of Affinity Metals (ARIZF – Research Report), Timothy A Young, sold shares of ARIZF for $240K.

This is Young’s first Sell trade following 7 Buy transactions. This is Young’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on GLHRF back in November 2018

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.13.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $240K worth of ARIZF shares and purchased $37.5K worth of ARIZF shares. The insider sentiment on Affinity Metals has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Affinity Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, and other areas of North America. It focuses on identifying new exploration opportunities and joint ventures for its properties. The company was founded on July 10, 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.