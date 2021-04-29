The SEVP & Chief Risk Officer of Washington Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SEVP & Chief Risk Officer of Washington Bancorp (WASH – Research Report), William Wray, sold shares of WASH for $62.64K.

Following William Wray’s last WASH Sell transaction on March 04, 2021, the stock climbed by 2.4%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Washington Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $58.85 million and quarterly net profit of $20.47 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $52.53 million and had a net profit of $11.9 million. The company has a one-year high of $55.07 and a one-year low of $26.92. WASH’s market cap is $896 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.60.

The insider sentiment on Washington Bancorp has been negative according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking, and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial, residential and consumer lending activities; mortgage banking activities; deposit generation; cash management activities; and direct banking activities, which include the operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services and customer support and sales. The Wealth Management Services segment includes investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, including services as trustee, personal representative, custodian and guardian; and settlement of decedents’ estates. Institutional trust services are also provided, including fiduciary services. The Corporate segment includes treasury unit, which is responsible for managing the wholesale investment portfolio and wholesale funding needs. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westerly, RI.