The SEVP & Chief Risk Officer of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ: PPBI) is Selling Shares

Today, the SEVP & Chief Risk Officer of Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI – Research Report), Michael Karr, sold shares of PPBI for $208.2K.

Following Michael Karr’s last PPBI Sell transaction on April 28, 2014, the stock climbed by 7.2%. In addition to Michael Karr, one other PPBI executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Pacific Premier Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $118 million and quarterly net profit of $25.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $115 million and had a net profit of $38.72 million. The company has a one-year high of $34.90 and a one-year low of $13.93. PPBI’s market cap is $1.93 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.50.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $208.2K worth of PPBI shares and purchased $2,006 worth of PPBI shares. The insider sentiment on Pacific Premier Bancorp has been positive according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.