The SEVP, Chief Admin Officer of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SEVP, Chief Admin Officer of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY – Research Report), Irwin Wong, sold shares of CATY for $251.1K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $38.91 and a one-year low of $17.58. CATY’s market cap is $2.45 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.90. Currently, Cathay General Bancorp has an average volume of 297.95K.

The insider sentiment on Cathay General Bancorp has been negative according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.