The SEVP & CFO of Southside Bancshares is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SEVP & CFO of Southside Bancshares (SBSI – Research Report), Julie Shamburger, exercised options to sell 1,600 SBSI shares at $14.67 a share, for a total transaction value of $49.68K.

Based on Southside Bancshares’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $57.46 million and quarterly net profit of $27.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $53.25 million and had a net profit of $19.79 million. The company has a one-year high of $37.89 and a one-year low of $23.51. SBSI’s market cap is $1.04 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.90.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $49.68K worth of SBSI shares and purchased $4,334 worth of SBSI shares. The insider sentiment on Southside Bancshares has been positive according to 117 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Southside Bank. It offers checking, saving & retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage & equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking and business loans. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, TX.