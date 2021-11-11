The SEVP & CFO of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ: NWBI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the SEVP & CFO of Northwest Bancshares (NWBI – Research Report), William W. Harvey, bought shares of NWBI for $161.2K.

This recent transaction increases William W. Harvey’s holding in the company by 6.12% to a total of $3.02 million. Over the last month, William W. Harvey has reported another 3 Buy trades on NWBI for a total of $555.6K.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

NWBI’s market cap is $1.8 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.30. The company has a one-year high of $15.48 and a one-year low of $11.34.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $490.6K worth of NWBI shares and purchased $413.9K worth of NWBI shares. The insider sentiment on Northwest Bancshares has been neutral according to 65 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets. The company was founded on June 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Warren, PA.