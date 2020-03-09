The SEVP, CFO of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ: HAFC) is Buying Shares

Today, the SEVP, CFO of Hanmi Financial (HAFC – Research Report), Romolo Santarosa, bought shares of HAFC for $13.21K.

Following this transaction Romolo Santarosa’s holding in the company was increased by 2.77% to a total of $562K.

The company has a one-year high of $24.09 and a one-year low of $13.06. HAFC’s market cap is $464.9M and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.49. Currently, Hanmi Financial has an average volume of 147.92K.

The insider sentiment on Hanmi Financial has been positive according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded on March 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.