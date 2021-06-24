The SEVP, CFO and Treasurer of Cedar Realty (NYSE: CDR) is Selling Shares

Today, the SEVP, CFO and Treasurer of Cedar Realty (CDR – Research Report), Philip Mays, sold shares of CDR for $53.55K.

The company has a one-year high of $16.93 and a one-year low of $4.62. Currently, Cedar Realty has an average volume of 45.57K. CDR’s market cap is $226 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -23.80.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $53.55K worth of CDR shares and purchased $50.46K worth of CDR shares. The insider sentiment on Cedar Realty has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.