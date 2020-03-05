The SEVP and COO of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ: MPB) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the SEVP and COO of Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB – Research Report), Justin Webb, bought shares of MPB for $32.21K.

Following this transaction Justin Webb’s holding in the company was increased by 26.22% to a total of $168.8K. In addition to Justin Webb, one other MPB executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Mid Penn Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $28.63 million and quarterly net profit of $4.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.51 million and had a net profit of $4.65 million. The company has a one-year high of $29.88 and a one-year low of $19.73. MPB’s market cap is $178.5M and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.82.

The insider sentiment on Mid Penn Bancorp has been positive according to 82 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Justin Webb's trades have generated a 8.1% average return based on past transactions.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management.