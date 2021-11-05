The SENIOR VP-CORP. DEVELOPMENT of Ametek is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SENIOR VP-CORP. DEVELOPMENT of Ametek (AME – Research Report), William Eginton, exercised options to sell 27,337 AME shares at $55.94 a share, for a total transaction value of $3.82M.

Following William Eginton’s last AME Sell transaction on August 11, 2020, the stock climbed by 41.9%. In addition to William Eginton, 2 other AME executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Based on Ametek’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.44 billion and quarterly net profit of $257 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.13 billion and had a net profit of $205 million. The company has a one-year high of $141.88 and a one-year low of $103.07. Currently, Ametek has an average volume of 550.10K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $166.00, reflecting a -14.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Ametek has been negative according to 107 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AMETEK, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. The company specializes in manufacturing instruments used for monitoring, examining, calibration and display purposes in the power, aerospace and industrial instrumentation markets. It also produces engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging for electronic applications in defense, aerospace, medical and industrial markets.