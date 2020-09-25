The Senior Vice-President Sales & Marketing of Norbord (NYSE: OSB) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Vice-President Sales & Marketing of Norbord (OSB – Research Report), Mark Richard Dubois-Phillips, bought shares of OSB for $25.06K.

This recent transaction increases Mark Richard Dubois-Phillips’ holding in the company by 32% to a total of $79.08K. In addition to Mark Richard Dubois-Phillips, one other OSB executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Norbord’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $467 million and quarterly net profit of $20 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $447 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14 million. The company has a one-year high of $36.53 and a one-year low of $8.92. Currently, Norbord has an average volume of 76.01K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.56, reflecting a -20.8% downside. Five different firms, including BMO Capital and Raymond James, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $208.8K worth of OSB shares and purchased $30.84K worth of OSB shares. The insider sentiment on Norbord has been neutral according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Norbord, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, sales, marketing and distribution of wood-based panelboards and related products. Its products are used in the construction of new homes or in the renovation and repair of existing structures. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.