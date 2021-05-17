The Senior Vice-President & Regional Manager of Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Vice-President & Regional Manager of Kosmos Energy (KOS – Research Report), Richard Ryan Clark, sold shares of KOS for $69.5K.

Following Richard Ryan Clark’s last KOS Sell transaction on February 02, 2021, the stock climbed by 0.6%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

KOS’s market cap is $1.2 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -3.80. The company has a one-year high of $3.69 and a one-year low of $0.90.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.70, reflecting a -20.3% downside.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded by Brian F. Maxted on April 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.