The Senior Vice-President Operations of Norbord (NYSE: OSB) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Vice-President Operations of Norbord (OSB – Research Report), Kevin John Burke, sold shares of OSB for $200K.

This is Burke’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

Based on Norbord’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $467 million and quarterly net profit of $20 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $447 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14 million. The company has a one-year high of $36.44 and a one-year low of $8.92. OSB’s market cap is $2.91 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 289.70.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.03, reflecting a 0.4% upside.

The insider sentiment on Norbord has been positive according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Norbord, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, sales, marketing and distribution of wood-based panelboards and related products. Its products are used in the construction of new homes or in the renovation and repair of existing structures. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.