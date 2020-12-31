The Senior Vice-President Operations of AbbVie is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Senior Vice-President Operations of AbbVie (ABBV – Research Report), Jeffrey Ryan Stewart, exercised options to sell 25,290 ABBV shares for a total transaction value of $2.66M.

Based on AbbVie’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $12.9 billion and quarterly net profit of $2.31 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.48 billion and had a net profit of $1.88 billion. The company has a one-year high of $109.15 and a one-year low of $62.55. ABBV’s market cap is $182 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.20.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $119.50, reflecting a -11.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on AbbVie has been negative according to 127 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AbbVie, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions. The company was founded on October 19, 2011 and is headquartered in North Chicago, IL.