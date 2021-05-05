The Senior Vice-President of Vista Gold is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Senior Vice-President of Vista Gold (VGZ – Research Report), John W Rozelle, exercised options to sell 25,420 VGZ shares for a total transaction value of $26.95K.

This recent transaction decreases John W Rozelle’s holding in the company by 13% to a total of $538.2K. In addition to John W Rozelle, one other VGZ executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

VGZ’s market cap is $110 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 257.00. Currently, Vista Gold has an average volume of 228.61K. The company has a one-year high of $1.45 and a one-year low of $0.72.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $132.1K worth of VGZ shares and purchased $6,497 worth of VGZ shares. The insider sentiment on Vista Gold has been negative according to 53 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

John W Rozelle's trades have generated a -22.1% average return based on past transactions.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.