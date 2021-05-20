The Senior Vice-President of Operations of Kinross Gold is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Senior Vice-President of Operations of Kinross Gold (KGC – Research Report), Claude J S Schimper, exercised options to sell 26,724 KGC shares for a total transaction value of $246.4K.

In addition to Claude J S Schimper, 7 other KGC executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Claude J S Schimper’s last KGC Sell transaction on June 23, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.3%.

Based on Kinross Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $987 million and quarterly net profit of $150 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $880 million and had a net profit of $123 million. The company has a one-year high of $10.32 and a one-year low of $5.88. Currently, Kinross Gold has an average volume of 18.99M.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.76, reflecting a -24.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Kinross Gold has been negative according to 125 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kinross Gold Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore. The company operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Crixas, La Coipa, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano. The company was founded by Robert MacKay Buchan on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.