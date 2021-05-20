The Senior Vice-President of Operations of IAMGOLD (NYSE: IAG) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Vice-President of Operations of IAMGOLD (IAG – Research Report), Bruno Lemelin, sold shares of IAG for $180K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on IAMGOLD’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $297 million and quarterly net profit of $19.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $275 million and had a GAAP net loss of $34.4 million. The company has a one-year high of $5.35 and a one-year low of $2.86.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $3.72, reflecting a -6.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on IAMGOLD has been negative according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. The company was founded by William D. Pugliese, Mark I. Nathanson, and Larry E. Phillips on March 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.