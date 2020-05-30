The Senior Vice-President of Marathon Gold is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Senior Vice-President of Marathon Gold (MGDPF – Research Report), Sheryl Mary Dunsworth, exercised options to sell 630,000 MGDPF shares for a total transaction value of $983.2K.

In addition to Sheryl Mary Dunsworth, 3 other MGDPF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Marathon Gold has an average volume of 114.79K. The company has a one-year high of $1.34 and a one-year low of $0.52.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $983.2K worth of MGDPF shares and purchased $117.5K worth of MGDPF shares. The insider sentiment on Marathon Gold has been neutral according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses in the operation of Victory Gold Deposit, Sprite, Leprechaun and Marathon projects located in Valentine Lake property in central Newfoundland. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.