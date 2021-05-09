The Senior Vice-President of Exploration of Capstone Mining (Other OTC: CSFFF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Vice-President of Exploration of Capstone Mining (CSFFF – Research Report), Bradley J Mercer, sold shares of CSFFF for $715K.

In addition to Bradley J Mercer, 4 other CSFFF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Bradley J Mercer’s last CSFFF Sell transaction on April 01, 2021, the stock climbed by 1.9%.

Based on Capstone Mining’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $204 million and quarterly net profit of $101 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $70.35 million and had a GAAP net loss of $21.75 million. The company has a one-year high of $5.32 and a one-year low of $0.34. Currently, Capstone Mining has an average volume of 218.43K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy CSFFF with a $6.00 price target. Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.18, reflecting a -8.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Capstone Mining has been negative according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.