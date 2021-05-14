The Senior Vice-President of Exploration of B2Gold is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Senior Vice-President of Exploration of B2Gold (BTG – Research Report), Thomas Garagan, exercised options to sell 86,715 BTG shares for a total transaction value of $541.1K.

In addition to Thomas Garagan, 13 other BTG executives reported Sell trades in the last month. This recent transaction decreases Thomas Garagan’s holding in the company by 3% to a total of $10.32 million.

The company has a one-year high of $7.55 and a one-year low of $4.16.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.24, reflecting a -30.0% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy BTG with a $9.50 price target.

The insider sentiment on B2Gold has been negative according to 83 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.