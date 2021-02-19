The Senior Vice-President Marketing of Seagate Tech (NASDAQ: STX) is Selling Shares

On February 18, the Senior Vice-President Marketing of Seagate Tech (STX – Research Report), Jeffrey D Fochtman, sold shares of STX for $358.1K.

Following Jeffrey D Fochtman’s last STX Sell transaction on September 28, 2020, the stock climbed by 23.3%. In addition to Jeffrey D Fochtman, 2 other STX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $77.07 and a one-year low of $39.02. STX’s market cap is $17.15 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.60.

Based on 20 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.44, reflecting a 10.4% upside. STX is a controversial stock, with 8 analysts recommending Buy, while 3 recommends selling the stock. Four different firms, including Barclays and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Seagate Tech has been negative according to 158 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Seagate Technology Plc engages in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions. It offers its products under the Backup Plus and Expansion product lines, and Maxtor and LaCie brands. The company was founded by Finis Conner, Syed Iftikar, Doug Mahon, David Thomas Mitchell, and Alan F. Shugart in 1978 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.