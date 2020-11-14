The Senior Vice-President Marketing of Gibson Energy (Other OTC: GBNXF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Vice-President Marketing of Gibson Energy (GBNXF – Research Report), Kyle John Degruchy, bought shares of GBNXF for $29.17K.

Following this transaction Kyle John Degruchy’s holding in the company was increased by 18% to a total of $158.4K. In addition to Kyle John Degruchy, one other GBNXF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $21.30 and a one-year low of $8.59. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.27.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.16, reflecting a -23.6% downside. 10 different firms, including Wells Fargo and Industrial Alliance Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Gibson Energy has been positive according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Gibson Energy, Inc. engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing. The Marketing segment involves in purchasing, selling, storing and optimizing of hydrocarbon products as part of supplying the Moose Jaw Facility and marketing its refined products, as well as part of supplying and driving volumes through the Company’s key infrastructure assets. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.