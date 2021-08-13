The Senior Vice-President Human Resources of Equitable Group is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Senior Vice-President Human Resources of Equitable Group (EQGPF – Research Report), Jody Lynn Sperling, exercised options to sell 11,263 EQGPF shares for a total transaction value of $1.69M.

Following Jody Lynn Sperling’s last EQGPF Sell transaction on March 06, 2020, the stock climbed by 54.5%. In addition to Jody Lynn Sperling, one other EQGPF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Equitable Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $159 million and quarterly net profit of $70.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $131 million and had a net profit of $52.48 million. The company has a one-year high of $119.08 and a one-year low of $62.64. Currently, Equitable Group has an average volume of 50.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $135.86, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Equitable Group has been negative according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Jody Lynn Sperling’s trades have generated a -28.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Equitable Group Inc is a Canadian company that operates business through Equitable Bank, the company’s subsidiary. It owns several business lines, including single-family lending services, which offers mortgages for owner-occupied and investment properties; commercial lending services, which provides mortgages on a variety of commercial property types; securitization financing, which offers insured mortgages on properties funded through securitization; and deposit services, which provides savings products, including guaranteed investment certificates, high-interest savings accounts, and deposit notes. The company also runs a digital bank under the EQ Bank brand. The company operates business across Canada, with the majority of mortgage principal coming from Ontario, Alberta, and Quebec.