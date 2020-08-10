The Senior Vice-President & General Counsel of Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Vice-President & General Counsel of Yamana Gold (AUY – Research Report), Sofia Tsakos, sold shares of AUY for $462.5K.

In addition to Sofia Tsakos, one other AUY executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $7.02 and a one-year low of $2.23.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.57, reflecting a -0.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Yamana Gold has been negative according to 62 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sofia Tsakos' trades have generated a 1.9% average return based on past transactions.

Yamana Gold, Inc. is a Canadian-based company, which produces gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: Chapada, El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Gualcamayo, Brio Gold, and Corporate & other. The company was founded on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.