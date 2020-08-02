The Senior Vice-President Finance & Chief Financial O of Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Vice-President Finance & Chief Financial O of Yamana Gold (AUY – Research Report), Jason Leblanc, sold shares of AUY for $454K.

The company has a one-year high of $6.88 and a one-year low of $2.23. Currently, Yamana Gold has an average volume of 16.77M.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.99, reflecting a 7.8% upside.

Jason Leblanc's trades have generated a 1.7% average return based on past transactions.

Yamana Gold, Inc. is a Canadian-based company, which produces gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: Chapada, El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Gualcamayo, Brio Gold, and Corporate & other. The company was founded on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.