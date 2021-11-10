The Senior Vice-President Corporate Services of Cenovus Energy is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Senior Vice-President Corporate Services of Cenovus Energy (CVE – Research Report), Sarah Jane Walters, exercised options to sell 35,335 CVE shares for a total transaction value of $573.4K.

Based on Cenovus Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $13.43 billion and quarterly net profit of $551 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.81 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $194 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.48 and a one-year low of $4.01. CVE’s market cap is $26.55 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 60.10.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.23, reflecting a -14.0% downside.

Cenovus Energy, Inc. engages in gas and oil provisions. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. It operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Deep Basin, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Oil sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen in northeast Alberta including Foster Creek, Christina Lake and Narrows Lake as well as projects in the early stages of development. The Deep Basin segment includes includes land primarily in the Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas. The Refining and Marketing segment provides transportation and selling of crude oil, antural gas and NGLS. The Corporate and Eliminations segment includes unrealized gains and losses recorded on derivative financial instruments, divestiture of assets, as well as other administrative, financing activities and research costs. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.